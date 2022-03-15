Oscars

Hollywood's biggest night is on the horizon and an exciting number of Oscar nominees trace their roots from the Red Carpet, right back here to the Philadelphia area.
They all have incredible stories of determination, perseverance and our famous Philly grit.

The connections start with big names like Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, and QuestLove, and continue with the masterminds who work behind the camera, and the writers who craft some of cinema's greatest scripts.
On the Red Carpet: Philadelphia at the Oscars shares eight films with ties to the Delaware Valley.

The Academy Awards nominations are career highlights for each of the local stars, hoping to bring home the prestigious award.

Watch the 2022 Oscars LIVE on 6abc, Sunday, March 27th.
