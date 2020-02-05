"My General Tubman" opens at the Arden Theatre

It stars award-winning Philly actress Danielle Leneé.
The play is the work of Lorene Cary, n author, University of Pennsylvania professor and social activist.
"Tubman ends up here in Philadelphia in a contemporary detention center where she is looking for men to take back with her to fight," explains playwright Lorene Cary. "I think it's very timely because I think one of the things we do is take these icons and put them up here as if they have nothing to teach us now - which she does."
My General Tubman runs at Arden's Arcadia Stage through March 8th.