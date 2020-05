"My General Tubman" opens at the Arden Theatre

EMBED >More News Videos 'My General Tubman' is playing at the Arden Theater in Old City.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's opening night at the Arden Theatre for the world premiere of My General Tubman , a new look at the life and journey of Harriet Tubman.It stars award-winning Philly actress Danielle Leneé.The play is the work of Lorene Cary, n author, University of Pennsylvania professor and social activist."Tubman ends up here in Philadelphia in a contemporary detention center where she is looking for men to take back with her to fight," explains playwright Lorene Cary. "I think it's very timely because I think one of the things we do is take these icons and put them up here as if they have nothing to teach us now - which she does." My General Tubman runs at Arden's Arcadia Stage through March 8th.