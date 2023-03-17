'Operation Cold Cuts': 14 charged in alleged South Jersey drug trafficking ring

Fourteen people were charged in what prosecutors are calling "Operation Cold Cuts." They allegedly sold cocaine, marijuana and hash.

Along with what they're calling "a large amount" of drugs, authorities seized 14 firearms and $300,000 cash.

The butcher displays are bare at G & M Market in Sewell, New Jersey. The doors are locked, and the lights are off.

The men who were operating the store, Brett Carerro and Roy Lucas, are now charged with drug trafficking and conspiracy.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office called this "Operation Cold Cuts." In total, 14 people were arrested during a sting operation on March 8.

Charges include conspiracy to distribute cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and hash.

Prosecutors allege that 29-year-old Carrero was the leader of the operation.

He was listed on the G & M Market website as a nephew who joined the family business in 2008, then opened a Washington Township location.

Employees at the G & M Market in Glendora would not comment on this investigation.