Opioid prescription bust spans across 11 states

Authorities are calling an opioid bust in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, the largest law enforcement action ever when it comes to the country's drug epidemic.

Authorities say medical experts in 11 states illegally distributed "prescription" opioids -- 32 million pills to be exact.

Over 350,000 fraudulent scripts were filled while officials say doctors still prescibed the opioids to known addicts.

They also provided "Facebook friends" with scripts, based on Messenger requests.
