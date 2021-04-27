Our America: Watch Our America: Asian Voices - The Asian experience in America today

our america

Our America: Asian Voices tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America: Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Polynesian, Filipino, Hmong, Japanese, Chinese, and more. Some came as immigrants. Some came as refugees. Some run successful businesses. Some live in poverty. Some have spoken out for years. Some are finding their voice.

We'll look at how they built communities, learn about their culture, and explore what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America. While the communities and cultures vary, one thing binds them together: they are all Americans.

