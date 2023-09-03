Families head to The Oval for Labor Day weekend despite Made in America being canceled

From R&B to hip-hop to soul music, 12 artists shined on stage for the first Oval Live event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While many residents traveled for Labor Day weekend, many families headed to Eakins Oval for the "Oval Live Philly."

It's the first time The Oval extended its programming through the holiday.

Made in America was supposed to be there this weekend, but the festival was canceled.

"Unfortunately, Made in America was not able to be here this year. We're looking forward to their return next year, but we saw this as an opportunity to really step in and highlight Philly artists," said Raheem Manning who is the Philadelphia Nighttime Economy and Business Development Director.

"I do like that they had something to replace it that was for everybody," said Marvin Lockett who is from South Philadelphia. "I got to get opened up to new music."

Music of the Covenant is one group that had people dancing to their beat.

"As soon as we came, I heard beautiful voices," said Rapper Tony Arose. "It's a great opportunity for all of us."

"And it's the relatability to help people understand we're all one," said Rapper Aaron Gobbana. "We're not all scattered, we're the City of Brotherly Love."

If people weren't on their feet, they were taking a seat and playing games.

"The kids love coming here," said Katarina Hutchinson who traveled from Bloomsburg. "They know there is going to be a lot of fun things, and we would have a great time."

"It's really exciting to see all of it in action," said Laura Smythe, the communications manager for Visit Philadelphia. "There's been a lot of planning that went into this. It's so cool to see so many families out enjoying all of these activities."

These residents said it was a beautiful day to spend with their loved ones right at home.

"Where else would I want to be?" said Lockett. "Of course, I want to be with my family and here in the city I grew up in."

More events are planned at The Oval. Sunday is family day, so there will be several activities such as face painting, arts and crafts and a magician.

Monday is wellness day, which includes outdoor yoga and a community run.