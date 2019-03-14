Overturned truck bursts into flames following crash in Deptford Township

DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A pickup truck overturned and then burst into flames after crashing into a utility pole in Deptford Township, New Jersey Thursday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of Huffville Road.

Police said it appears the driver lost control, hit a utility pole bringing down the electrical wires and a transformer.

The truck landed on its roof about 10 feet from a nearby house.

There is no word on any injuries.
