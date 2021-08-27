FBI seeks bank robber dubbed 'bucket hat bandit' in Montgomery County

The suspect fled both banks in a black BMW sedan with purple rims.
EMBED <>More Videos

FBI seeks bank robber dubbed ‘bucket hat bandit’ in Montgomery Co.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The FBI is looking for a bank robber who struck twice in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, dubbed the 'Bucket Hat Bandit' by investigators, robbed Harleysville Savings Bank branch at 2301 West Main Street in Eagleville, Pa. around 1:45 p.m.

Pictured: Bank robbery suspect dubbed "Bucket Hat Bandit" by the FBI.



According to the FBI, the suspect approached a teller, lifted his shirt to show a silver item tucked in his waistband, then handed the teller a demand note.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled from the area in a black BMW sedan with purple rims.

Pictured: The vehicle used by the suspect in two bank robberies in Montgomery County on Thursday, August 26.



Then, at about 5:10 p.m., the suspect robbed the Republic Bank branch located at 423 West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

The suspect handed the teller a demand note, the FBI said, then fled in that black BMW.

The bank robber is described as a Hispanic male standing about 5'6" tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black shirt with red lettering on the left chest, blue jeans, tan boots or sneakers, black sunglasses, and a camouflage bucket hat.

The FBI said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about these robberies or this subject is urged to call the West Norriton Township Police Department at 610-630-1701, Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901, or the FBI at 215-418-4000.

There may be a reward for information leading to this subject's capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.

SEE ALSO: 2 dead after car hits home in Chester, Pa. and bursts into flames
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plymouth townshipmontgomery countyrobberybank robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car hits Chester home, bursts into flames
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as death toll now over 100
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
Man gravely wounded after being shot in the head outside bar
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Flash Flood Watches Posted
Biden vows to avenge Kabul airport attack deaths in emotional speech
In-person participants must have COVID vaccine for Broad Street Run
Show More
Philadelphia airport will soon be welcoming Afghan refugees
Truck repair shop in Bucks County consumed by fire
Pennridge School Board votes to pause diversity program
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
Local lawmakers weighing on deadly Kabul airport attack
More TOP STORIES News