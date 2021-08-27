FBI seeks bank robber dubbed 'bucket hat bandit' in Montgomery County

Pictured: Bank robbery suspect dubbed "Bucket Hat Bandit" by the FBI.

Pictured: The vehicle used by the suspect in two bank robberies in Montgomery County on Thursday, August 26.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The FBI is looking for a bank robber who struck twice in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon.The suspect, dubbed the 'Bucket Hat Bandit' by investigators, robbed Harleysville Savings Bank branch at 2301 West Main Street in Eagleville, Pa. around 1:45 p.m.According to the FBI, the suspect approached a teller, lifted his shirt to show a silver item tucked in his waistband, then handed the teller a demand note.After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled from the area in a black BMW sedan with purple rims.Then, at about 5:10 p.m., the suspect robbed the Republic Bank branch located at 423 West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.The suspect handed the teller a demand note, the FBI said, then fled in that black BMW.The bank robber is described as a Hispanic male standing about 5'6" tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black shirt with red lettering on the left chest, blue jeans, tan boots or sneakers, black sunglasses, and a camouflage bucket hat.The FBI said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information about these robberies or this subject is urged to call the West Norriton Township Police Department at 610-630-1701, Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901, or the FBI at 215-418-4000.There may be a reward for information leading to this subject's capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.