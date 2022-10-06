Pa. Conference for Women kicks off with world-renowned speakers, in-person events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the most fabulous and inspiring women from all around the world are meeting in Philadelphia this week for the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

6abc is a proud media sponsor for the event, which kicked off Thursday at the Convention Center.

Thousands of people will convene for a day full of networking opportunities, Q &A sessions with expert leaders and career advancement offerings such as free resume review and career coaching appointments.

Our very own Tamala Edwards and Alicia Vitarelli will be there, talking with attendees and getting to know some of the activists and celebrity guests like Health and Wellness Vegan Cooking Influencer Tabitha Brown.

You can also expect to hear from several World-renowned keynote speakers like pioneer and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett who helped create the Covid 19 vaccine.

This is the first time since before the pandemic that the conference is being held in-person. There will still be a virtual conference kicking off Friday. Tickets are still available for the virtual conference, which can be enjoyed and replayed for 30 days.

Just go to paconferenceforwomen.org for more information.