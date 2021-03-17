Philadelphia suburbs report disparity in progress on vaccine delivery

At the Delaware County Health Center in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, there was a steady flow of people lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccines after waiting weeks.
"I wanna get back to normal. I miss being with my friends and family," said Vincent Johnson of Yeadon.
Delaware County legislators had been pressing the Pennsylvania Department of Health after Action News reported the county and three other surrounding communities across the region were being significantly shortchanged on vaccines when compared to smaller Pennsylvania rural communities.
SEE ALSO: Data shows Philadelphia suburbs being short-changed on COVID-19 vaccines
"We got just about 10,000 vaccine doses today, which is the most we've ever gotten in a week," said Councilman Kevin Madden.
In Bucks County, Commissioner Bob Harvie reports they also received about 10,000 doses for this week.
"We've been told the amount we get next week will be pretty much what we get a month or so after that," said Harvey.
The problem is they haven't been told how much they'll be getting, so they can't say if they will be able to have all the people vaccinated in Phase 1A by the end of March.
"It's tough to do that right now because we don't know exactly how many doses to expect over the next five weeks," said Harvie.
SEE ALSO: How will US make its 255 million adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1?
In Chester County, an official reports they'll be receiving only 4,340 doses each week for the next three weeks. They too do not expect to have all those in 1A vaccinated by the end of the month.
And in Montgomery County, a spokeswoman says starting Tuesday, they will receive 5,850 doses each week for the next four weeks, a slight increase from the 4,680 they were receiving. They expect four to five months before all those in 1A are vaccinated.
"The supply is getting better and that's what matters," said State Representative Michale Zabel.
But, while he is pleased there is progress, there needs to be better streamlining of the process to make it more equitable.
"We need to work in continuing to improve the process and make it less of a scavenger hunt as I call it," said Zabel.
RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey