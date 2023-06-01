Plane crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike near Harrisburg

Two people were on board the single-engine Cessna when it crashed just south of the Capital City Airport just after 2:30 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still being investigated.

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a wild scene on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Harrisburg Wednesday when a plane crashed onto the road, hitting a utility vehicle.

Both of those passengers were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Entrance and exit ramps near the crash were shut down for about five hours, but officials were able to keep traffic moving along the main part of the turnpike.

