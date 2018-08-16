A group of four alleged toll scofflaws racked up $315,000 in unpaid bills to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and now face felony theft charges.Jarrett Stiff, Kelly Robinson, Christina Heller and Ayelet Farage are the first drivers to be prosecuted in Bucks County under a recent crackdown. They were all held for trial Thursday.Police said Stiff owes nearly $128,000 in unpaid tolls and fees after blowing through interchanges 2,264 times and ignoring more than 4500 collection notices.Turnpike authorities said Neshaminy and Bensalem are two of the top three worst interchanges for toll violations.------