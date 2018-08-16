PA turnpike toll scofflaws charged with theft in Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

4 turnpike scofflaws charged with theft in Bucks Co.: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., August 16, 2018.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A group of four alleged toll scofflaws racked up $315,000 in unpaid bills to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and now face felony theft charges.

Jarrett Stiff, Kelly Robinson, Christina Heller and Ayelet Farage are the first drivers to be prosecuted in Bucks County under a recent crackdown. They were all held for trial Thursday.

Police said Stiff owes nearly $128,000 in unpaid tolls and fees after blowing through interchanges 2,264 times and ignoring more than 4500 collection notices.

Turnpike authorities said Neshaminy and Bensalem are two of the top three worst interchanges for toll violations.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspennsylvania turnpiketoll booththeft
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dîner en Blanc diners descend on Dilworth Park
Man killed in East Oak Lane trench collapse
Colorado man arrested in deaths of pregnant wife and 2 children
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
Shark expert says not to worry about local swimming
Show More
Police identify suspect sought in SEPTA station stabbing
Vatican condemns sexual abuse by priests detailed in Pa. grand jury report
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
More News