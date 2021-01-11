Vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania and New Jersey slow, but steady

In Pennsylvania, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the estate will receive 138,000 vaccine doses this week, but are still only administering it to people in Phase 1A - including healthcare workers and long term care facility residents.
"I know it is really challenging to have patience, but we must show patience as the number of vaccine available to Pennsylvanians is still extremely limited and will take several months before there's enough vaccine available for everyone," said Dr. Levine.
During a Monday press briefing, Levine said she is discussing when the vaccine rollout will expand to individuals who are part of Phase 1B, but would not provide a concrete date.
An analysis by the 6abc Data Journalism team found Pennsylvania averaged 212 coronavirus deaths per day over the last week, which is the highest in the state's coronavirus history. New Jersey averaged 92 deaths per day over the last week.
In New Jersey, lines snaked around the new vaccination mega-site, which opened at Rowan College Monday morning. Currently, staff can vaccinate 1,000 people per week.
State officials call that a "frustrating" number and said if it was fully supplied, they could vaccinate 2,400 people per day.
"It's disappointing that our federal government is continuing to lag on this effort but hopefully with a new administration it will become a priority again," said Senate President Stephen Sweeney.
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said in a press briefing Monday that vaccination demand currently outweighs supply.
"We are vaccinating only healthcare workers in the 1A category and sworn law enforcement and fire personnel from the 1B category," said Persichilli.
The Garden State is set to have six total mega vaccination sites when more doses are available to the public.