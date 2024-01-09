Flood Warning in effect for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania due to winter storm

A widespread 1.5"-3.0"+ of rain is in the forecast with some areas potentially seeing higher amounts.

MONT CLARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents across the Delaware Valley are being urged to stay on alert as a winter storm brings flooding and strong winds to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

"Think about how you're gonna get home tonight and try to stay off the roads," said Tim Boyce with Delaware County Emergency Services.

RELATED: AccuWeather Alert: Rain moves in, bringing flood and wind threat

Warnings have already been issued for those who live near rivers and creeks.

Swift water rescue crews are being stationed throughout the area, preparing for the worst.

"We have staffing starting at 4 o'clock today for our swift rescue team through tomorrow at 4 o'clock," said Manoa Fire Company Chief Michael Norman.

RELATED: Philadelphia officials preparing for flooding, strong winds and power outages

In Chester County, barriers and road closure signs were strategically placed in areas that are prone to flooding in Schuylkill Township and in nearby Phoenixville as well, as water started pooling up well before the worst of the storm.

RELATED: See the current and predicted flooding levels in Philadelphia-area waterways

"It's always concerning yeah, it's odd that it's happened so often now," said Frank McLaughlin, the owner of Fitzwater Station, which is near the banks of the Schuylkill River in Mont Clare.

He's seen his fair share of flooding over the years. He even marked the high water spot from the last major flood from Hurricane Ida in 2021. The only thing spared was the bar, which was built in the 1940s.

Now he keeps a close eye on the rising river.

"We watch the projections, and watching them today it's showing it shouldn't flood us, but you know snow up north now," said McLaughlin.

Latest AccuWeather forecast

A flood watch went into effect Tuesday afternoon and continues through Wednesday afternoon, according to AccuWeather. Some areas are under a flood warning.

A widespread 1.5"-3.0"+ of rain is in the forecast with some areas potentially seeing higher amounts.

The Delaware River is expected to reach minor flood stage Tuesday afternoon and is then expected to hover right below major flood stage through Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Preparations underway across the Philadelphia area ahead of storm | What you need to know

Some of the heaviest rain is predicted to be along I-95, and north and west.

The National Weather Service says the worst travel conditions will be Tuesday between 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, adding that river flooding could last through Wednesday in many areas.

Drivers are being urged to stay off the roads later Tuesday if possible.

Storm driving tips

If you think you might have to travel during the storm, there are some things you can do to be more prepared.

If you think you might have to travel during the storm, there are some things you can do to be more prepared.

Drivers caught in rising floodwaters should attempt to roll down all the power windows before their vehicle stalls out so they can still escape.

Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan demonstrated during a 6abc AccuWeather Special why emergency responders recommend keeping a specific tool in your vehicle. They say a safety hammer or center punch will help break windows in case you are trapped.

Always turn around if you see standing water on a roadway and do not drive through it. All it takes is a few feet of water to pick up your car and push it away. Plus, you cannot see the potential hazards beneath ponding water.