Parts of Delaware County, Pa. cleaning up after severe storm

After assessing parts of Delaware County on Tuesday, the National Weather Service determined the damage in the Glen Mills/Chadds Ford area was due to straight-line winds.

GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People in parts of Delaware County are cleaning up after a severe storm caused extensive damage Monday night.

Concordville Fire Chief Bob Vasek says his team responded to almost 30 reports of storm-related damage. He said there were no injuries reported.

"When you have a storm like that, you're really worrying about life hazards and making sure your firefighters are safe," Vasek said.

Tree removal crews were called out to several jobs, including one on Winding Way in Glen Mills.

"I got a call last night for one tree down and then another one," said Jeff Waller of Freedom Outdoor Services. "I came out here to visit a friend who had a tree across his driveway and that's when we came across this."

Tree companies from across the county spent the morning in the neighborhood after a massive tree toppled onto Mike Crook's home.

"We walk into the house, open the door, and lo and behold there's a tree in our kitchen," Crook said.

Crook said the tree went through the roof, the first floor and into the basement.

He said he and his family are now focused on rebuilding.

"It's devastating. We've been here for two years, and we put a lot into it. But, we're going to rebuild. It's going to be fine," said Crook.

PECO said it anticipates it will be able to restore power to most of the affected customers by the end of the day on Wednesday. In some cases, it says restoration work may continue into Thursday due to the severity of the damage.