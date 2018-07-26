Pa. woman impaled by wind-blown beach umbrella thanks rescuers

Woman impaled by wind-blown beach umbrella thanks rescuers. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania woman severely injured when a wind-blown beach umbrella gored her in the upper chest while she was on vacation in Maryland is thanking those who came to her aid and provided medical treatment.

Jill Mendygral's daughter tells the Wilkes-Barre newspaper The Citizens' Voice she has undergone extensive surgery and is working to regain her strength.

Officials say lifeguards in Ocean City, Maryland, and others held the umbrella's wooden pole while firefighters cut it off on Sunday. The firefighters left a piece in Mendygral's chest to avoid additional damage.

Beach umbrella impales woman in chest: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 22, 2018



Mendygral was on vacation with friends and family. The unattended rental umbrella injured her during a sudden gust of wind.

Mendygral's daughter says she suffered severe pain and she and her family are grateful to those who helped rescue her.

The freak accident happened less than a week after another woman was speared by the spoke of a flying umbrella on the beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018.



___

Information from: The Citizens' Voice, http://www.citizensvoice.com
------
