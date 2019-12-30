Pair sought for vandalism of Delaware apartment complex fitness center

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- In New Castle County, Delaware, police released clear images of two suspects wanted for vandalism.

Police say the suspects broke into the fitness center in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve on December 20 and again on December 22.

The first time, police say the pair kicked in the door and caused more than $500 worth of damage to the surveillance cameras.

The second time, police say the suspects again kicked in the doors and caused more than $1,300 worth of damage to the exercise equipment.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 302-573-2800.
