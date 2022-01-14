Delaware grandma donates 60 mixers to culinary kids using forks, spoons to make cookies

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A grandmother in Delaware is reminding us tonight that when it comes to raising kids, it truly does take a village.Pamela Caldwell is doing her part by making baking dreams come true for 60 young children.Caldwell was watching the students of Wilmington Manor Elementary School's virtual academy culinary class make Christmas cookies.She noticed a lot of the kids were using forks and spoons to mix, so she stepped in to give the young bakers a hand."I actually bought 60 hand mixers, and I bought a KitchenAid Artisan mixer that someone can win," said Caldwell. "I was touched. I wanted to do something that was going to be positive, something to help encourage children to do something. Maybe they want to be a baker when they grow up. Maybe they want to be the next 'Buddy' or 'Duff.'"Caldwell says she's always donated to schools because she believes that communities must care about all kids, not just our own."It's nice," said Chloe Taylor, one of the culinary students. "I think I really needed it.""I think it's absolutely incredible," said Lindsay Diemidio, the Principal of the Colonial Virtual Program and Wilmington Manor Elementary School. "She called us and said she was so inspired by what was happening with the students and how engaged they all were."Caldwell also bought the teacher, Stephanie Hassig, a KitchenAid mixer.She said admired Hassig's patience and care with the kids.She also bought an extra KitchenAid mixer for the class. The school will hold a baking competition next month, and it will go to the winner.