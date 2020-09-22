Paraglider thought to be missing in Caln Township, Pennsylvania found safe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6491110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over Caln Township, Chester County where a large search was underway on September 21, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6496555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search continues for a missing paraglider in Caln Township, Pa., will expand to a nearby lake later this morning

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police and emergency crews spent a good portion of Monday night following up on reports of a missing paraglider, searching the area through the early morning Tuesday, but as it turns out the man was at home safe in bed.A large search effort from the air and on the ground near a wooded area of Caln Township, Chester County began around 8 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Reeceville Road.According to the Chester County Department of Emergency Services, emergency crews searched for the alleged missing person in the area of the Brandywine Hospital.Chopper 6 was overhead as crews scoured the dark wooded area and nearby field with flashlights Monday night."Responders believe that it was a dark-colored paraglider that went down," said authorities.The searchers suspended the search around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, saying conditions were too dark to continue in the thickly wooded area.They had planned to regroup and continue the search at 9 a.m. with a dive team to search a nearby lake when they learned that the paraglider had landed safely Monday night.Turns out a man phoned police early Tuesday morning saying he believed it was him they were searching for.He said he landed, went home, turned off his phone and went to bed.When he awoke to the news of a possible missing paraglider Tuesday morning, he contacted police.