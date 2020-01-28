Bensalem parents arrested after 9-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The parents of a 9-month-old were arrested after the child overdosed on fentanyl, Bensalem police said Tuesday.According to police, officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Finch Street on Jan. 24 at about 10:50 p.m. to a report of a child in cardiac arrest.When officers arrived, they found multiple medication bottles throughout the apartment. There was also an empty bottle of acetaminophen with codeine found in the baby's swing, police said.The child tested positive for fentanyl and Narcan was administered. Authorities said a Narcan drip was also needed due to the high dose of fentanyl the child ingested.The child was listed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.The child's parents, Maria Dolderer and Michael Picardi, were both at the home on the night of the overdose, police said. They were uncooperative and refused to provide any explanation, police said.Both Dolderer and Picardi have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They remain jailed at the Bucks County correctional facility.