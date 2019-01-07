Parents, principal meet after man with gun let in Darby Twp. school

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents, principal meet after man with gun let in Darby Twp. school. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on January 7, 2019.

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Emotional and angry parents at a Delaware County school met with the principal on Monday after a man with drugs and a gun ended up inside Park Lane Elementary School last week.

The Darby Borough Police Chief called it a major security breach.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, a shirtless 21-year-old Nahzer Sabree was seen outside acting strangely and shirtless.

Still, he was buzzed into the school and let in to talk to the principal about a bag he supposedly misplaced.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 5, 2019.



Police say the school's panic button was never pushed and they weren't notified until three hours later when Sabree returned, angrily demanding the bag.

It turns out he was carrying narcotics and a stolen handgun that he tried to pull on arresting officers.

Monday's meeting was closed, but Action News caught up with parents furious they didn't hear about this incident until hours after it happened.

"I really feel like my child is not safe," said parent Rashidah Elahi. "How is my child going to be safe? It's upsetting and I'm going to pull him from school today."

"The school admitted there were things that could have happened better in hindsight," said parent Kenneth Wilson. "There's a lot of passion behind everything because, reality is, if the situation was worse they'd be planning funerals for their children."

Police say the principal failed to follow procedure and may have put the lives of the school children at risk.

The school district has not commented following Monday's meeting.

School officials issued the following statement last week:

"It was questioned as to why Dr. Watson-Bouie did not push the panic button which alerts all local police agencies that there is an armed intruder in the building.
It was not utilized as Dr. Watson Bouie had no evidence that there was an armed intruder.
The young man has been arrested by the Darby Police Department and there were no injuries to our students, staff, or the young man.

We are eternally grateful that Dr. Watson-Bouie handled the situation in a professional and appropriate fashion, and escorted the young man outside of the building and away from our students and staff.

We are grateful to the responding police officers for their safe handling and apprehension of the young man.

School district administration will continue to investigate this incident, gathering additional information and statements and planning for possible additional safeguards and procedures for admittance into school buildings."

EMBED More News Videos

Police say a man who was allowed into a Delaware County school as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on January 4, 2019.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschoolgunsarrestDarby Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured after school bus, tractor trailer collide in Gloucester Co.
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers
White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
AccuWeather: Wintry Weather Overnight in Northern Areas
2 sought for series of North Philadelphia store robberies
Jury selection opens in Temple student murder trial
Investigation continues into death of man punched in South Philly
Show More
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Woman accused of sending 159,000 texts to man after 1 date
Suspect sought for Christmas home invasion in Center City
More News