PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Plan ahead if you're traveling through Philadelphia International Airport this weekend.Officials say onsite parking at PHL is already at full capacity.Airport officials say passengers who drive to the airport will not be able to park at the airport garages."Please plan an alternate way to arrive at the airport, including family or friends, SEPTA, rideshare services, or by taxi," said an airport spokesperson.Off-site lots may be available, but only if reserved in advance.Airport officials suggest travelers arrive at least three hours prior to scheduled boarding times.