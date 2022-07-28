On the Edge: Video shows aftermath of Pennsylvania parking lot collapse

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

PENN HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Video recorded the aftermath following a parking lot collapse near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

It happened outside an apartment building on Frankstown Road in the town of Penn Hills.

The video shows cars hovering over the edge after the parking lot collapsed.

Benjamin Bair, the assistant property manager, was inside the building on the property when the collapse occurred.

He told WTAE-TV that he saw a woman in a vehicle that had just fallen about 15 feet.

"She just yelled up to us and said 'call 911,'" Bair said.

Bair said he pulled the fire alarm and told everyone to get out of the building.

No injuries were reported, including the woman who was inside the vehicle that fell.

Police tape was put up around the scene.

WTAE reports the owner of the property is a real estate investor in Miami. He said he is very concerned and has "boots on the ground investigating."

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

