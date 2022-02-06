car crash

3 injured after crash splits SUV in half in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood

The impact of the crash split a Range Rover in half.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 injured after crash splits SUV in half in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a crash on Girard Avenue in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood.

The impact of the crash split a Range Rover in half.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was speeding when they hit a SEPTA trolley platform at 40th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person was ejected from the vehicle, a second person was trapped inside.

Police say when the Range Rover split in two, one half of it hit another car, injuring a third person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficparkside (philadelphia)car crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Father, son save nurse after crash on Pa. Turnpike
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
NJ officials investigate suspicious death after car crash on I-76
Officials ID victim killed in Montco crash; 4 others seriously injured
TOP STORIES
3 year old shot after getting caught in crossfire in Port Richmond
Teen shot while inside house for birthday party in North Philadelphia
Suspects sought for carjacking in Old City
Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade
Man in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck in Nicetown
1 dead in Cape May County house fire
Man struck, killed by car in Springfield Township
Show More
AccuWeather: Frigid Start
Authorities announce charges in death of man, dog in NJ
Florida man offers $2,500 reward to find dog missing near Bucks Co.
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.
More TOP STORIES News