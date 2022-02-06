3 injured after crash splits SUV in half in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a crash on Girard Avenue in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood.The impact of the crash split a Range Rover in half.Investigators say the driver of the SUV was speeding when they hit a SEPTA trolley platform at 40th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.One person was ejected from the vehicle, a second person was trapped inside.Police say when the Range Rover split in two, one half of it hit another car, injuring a third person.