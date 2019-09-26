Flight diverted after passenger becomes stuck in bathroom

Well folks it’s never a dull moment on @united , we have to make an “emergency landing” in Denver because a passenger got stuck in the bathroom. You can’t make this up...also the Wi-Fi is crappy and there is no way for me to charge my phone, happy travels. #unitedairlines pic.twitter.com/FHieakiO7Z — TK (@taylorkkimber) September 26, 2019

DENVER, Colorado (WPVI) -- A flight from Washington DC to San Francisco was diverted to Denver after a passenger became stuck inside the airplane's bathroom.Officials said the lavatory door became inoperable on the United Airlines plane late Wednesday night.Passengers on the plane said once the Denver Fire Department freed the person inside that passenger was making jokes about the situation.All of the passengers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft.