Airbus airplanes to track passengers, even in the bathroom

New Airbus aircrafts will soon be tracking passengers who are in the restroom.To cut down on lavatory loitering and keep things moving along smoothly, the new commercial cabins will be a digitally aware domain.The Airbus Connected Experience will use technology to track everything from the soap level to how long your seatbelt has been fastened and unfastened, and can track the meals ordered by each passenger -- even your wine preference.The idea is to make things more efficient, connected, and to reduce the workload for the crew.