FYI Philly

How to make Pesto Alla Trapanese

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELHIA (WPVI) -- Cicala at the Divine Lorraine chef/owners Joe & Angela Cicala have partnered with Portofino Italian-style tuna to share delicious recipes with FYI Philly veiwers throughout the month of March.

The recipes are simple but delicious and will make you feel like a top chef.

This week, the Cicalas make Pesto Alla Trapanese, a pasta dish they promise will transport you to Sicily.

Along with the recipe, you can enter for a chance to win Portofino Italian-style tuna products and a $50 gift card to Cicala at the Divine Lorraine. ENTER TO WIN: Portofino Tuna sweepstakes

Pasta with Pesto Alla Trapanese (Trapani-style pesto), Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:
  • cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1/3 cup blanched almonds
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 8 basil leaves
  • 1 cup grated pecorino
  • 1 tin of Portofino tuna, drained
  • salt (to taste)
  • 1 lbs of pasta (traditionally this is served with busiate, a type of Sicilian fusilli)


DIRECTIONS
+ In a food processor, add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and almonds. Pulse until roughly chopped. Add the tomatoes and basil. Pulse until the tomatoes are pureed. Add the pecorino and season with salt to taste. Pulse again to incorporate.

+ Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta. Drain the pasta and toss with the pesto. Remove the tuna from the tin and crumble it into the pasta and toss once more to incorporate. Serve immediately.

Portofino Tuna Recipes | Facebook | Instagram
You can find Portofino in the canned tuna aisle at your Acme, ShopRite or Weis Markets. It's also available online at Amazon.

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | Instagram
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
267-886-9334
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillyrecipebe localish philadelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Avlos Greek Cuisine, 3rd Element Spa & Salon double down on sister power
Cumberland St. Candles, Lucky 13 Candle Co have the coolest, best-smelling candles
Jezabel's Argentine Cafe evolving with its owner; from food to furniture
Kampar Kitchen is Philly's new hub for diverse dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Federal courthouse in Center City evacuated over suspicious device
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills load on Ben Franklin Bridge
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Show More
AccuWeather: Big warm-up arrives Tuesday
Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students return to in-person learning
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
3 killed in Upper Saucon Twp. crash have ties to DeSales University
More TOP STORIES News