2 arrest warrants issued for suspects in fatal beating at Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia

Video released by Philadelphia police on Friday evening shows the brutal attack from multiple angles.
Video shows 4 suspects sought in fatal beating at Pat's Steaks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have obtained arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal beating at iconic cheesesteak shop Pat's King of Steaks.

Authorities say 34-year-old Osvaldo "Willie" Pedrazza and 32-year-old Victor Pedrazza are both wanted on charges of murder and other related offenses for the the beating that left 28-year-old Isidro Cortez of Queens, New York, dead.

It happened on Thursday around 2 a.m at 1300 E. Passyunk Avenue.

The attack also left Cortez's 64-year-old father and his 28-year-old friend were injured.

Video released by Philadelphia police on Friday evening shows the brutal attack from multiple angles.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the four suspects sought for a fatal beating at Pat's King of Steaks early Thursday morning.



One camera angle shows the victim being punched and kicked while on the ground. Another camera shows one of the suspects wildly swinging a metal trash can lid.



According to police, the victims were apparently at the Philadelphia Union soccer game in Chester, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, where the Union lost to Mexico City's Club America.

After the game, police say they went to Pat's where Cortez, his father and his friend got into an argument with four males wearing yellow soccer jerseys with Club America written across the shirt.
That argument escalated into a fight.

After the melee the suspects left along with the rest of their group in two vehicles.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Osvaldo "Willie" Pedrazza and Victor Pedrazza are asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

The Philadelphia Police Department is also actively investigating what role two other suspects played in this incident.



Philadelphia police say a man from New York City was killed in a fight outside iconic cheesesteak shop Pat's King of Steaks.



The owner of Pat's said this latest incident has police stepping up patrols. He's told there will be a squad car parked at the intersection during late night and early morning hours.

SEE ALSO: Police ID man charged with murder after shooting at Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia

This is the second deadly incident at Pat's in just a few months.

On July 22, 22-year-old David Padro, from the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, New Jersey, was shot in the back following a fight at Pat's.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Doral Drive in Reading, Pa. was charged with murder in the case. The shooter's lawyer claims it was in self-defense, but the victim's family says otherwise.

