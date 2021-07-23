fatal shooting

Police ID man charged with murder after shooting at Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia

The shooting occurred while the gunman and victim were in line at the famous cheesesteak shop
EMBED <>More Videos

Police ID man charged with murder after shooting at Pat's Steaks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect who was arrested for a fatal shooting at Philadelphia's iconic Pat's King of Steaks.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Doral Drive in Reading, Pa. was charged with murder for the early Thursday morning shooting.

Paul Burkert



Police were called to the 1200 block of South 9th Street around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

That's where officers found 22-year-old David Padro, from the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, New Jersey, with a gunshot wound to the lower back.



Officers rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m.

Police said Burkert and Padro were in line for food when they got into an argument over a parking spot.

Investigators said about six or seven other customers were also in line waiting on cheesesteaks when the fight broke out.

SEE ALSO: More shooting deaths as Philadelphia leaders address gun violence crisis

Witnesses saw the suspect get into a van with a female driver. Police said those witnesses gave a detailed description of the gunman, as well as the van and its tag number.

A few minutes later, authorities said the man matching the description of the shooter showed up at 5th and Market streets in Center City where he turned himself in after contacting police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiadeadly shootingcheesesteakfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
63-year-old shot and killed while getting into car
Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News