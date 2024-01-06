Fire and Frost Festival returns to Peddler's Village in Bucks County, Pa.

LAHASKA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A very cold night makes for a perfect return of the Fire and Frost Festival at Peddler's Village in Bucks County.

"We came out to see the fire show and the ice, thought it was really cold. We braved the freezing cold weather, it was worth it," said Jaimie Boutcher.

Dozens of ice sculptures lined the cobblestone.

Families made sure to take pictures with the impressive sculptures while also checking out live carving demonstrations.

"It's actually cool to see the ice sculptures especially how they're made," said John Lauderdale of Lansdale.

Many were in awe to see how the blocks of ice were transformed, including the kids. But what really caught their attention was the fire.

"This is my first time. I've been to Peddler's Village as a kid so it's cool to be here as an adult performing," explained Alicia Talia, a fire spinner with the Philadelphia Circus School.

Talia is one of the fire spinners you'll see performing in multiple shows.

"You hear the sound of the fire, you see what you're doing and your adrenalin is really high so you don't notice the crowd as much," said Talia.

But the crowd couldn't take their eyes off of them, especially when they took things even further and walked a tightrope while holding fire.

The fire, ice and the last of the holiday lights are happening both this weekend and next weekend weather permitting.