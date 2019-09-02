Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run accident in Sea Isle City, New Jersey: Police

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Sea Isle City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Sunday and then fled the scene.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. in the area of 78th and Landis Avenue.

Police say the injured pedestrian sustained serious bodily injury during the crash.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call police at 609-263-4311.
