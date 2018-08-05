Pedestrian injured in Trenton, New Jersey crash

A pedestrian is among the injured in a crash in Trenton, New Jersey on Sunday.It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Liberty and Franklin Streets.A witness told us.... he tried to help the woman.... who was hit."She was still conscious. She was saying, 'help me, help me,'" said Wesley Concepcion. "I didn't know what to do, so I got some cold water and I rubbed her with water and I called the ambulance."The victim's condition is unknown at this time.It is also unclear whether the driver faces any potential charges.-----