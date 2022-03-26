car crash

Man injured after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Philadelphia

Police say the driver was travelling at a high rate of speed when he struck a man who was getting into his vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his twenties is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday near North 22nd and York streets.

Police say the driver was travelling at a high rate of speed when he struck a man who was getting into his vehicle that was parked on North 22nd street.

The impact of the crash caused a chain reaction that damaged at least three other vehicles.

The man in his twenties was taken to Temple Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver was taken into custody and faces possible DUI charges.
