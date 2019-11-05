PennDOT crews are gearing up for winter

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The official beginning of winter is still weeks away, but PennDOT road crews are already geared up and prepared.They have approximately 120,000 tons of salt stockpiled for their fleet of 450 trucks assigned to clear 3,400 miles of roadway across the five-county region.PennDOT actually had 10,000 tons of salt left-over from last Winter which was not particularly nasty.PennDOT spokesperson Chelsea Lacey-Mabe says, "I think we had a lot of events last year. We just didn't have that one big one."And as PennDOT prepares for winter, officials are encouraging commuters to prepare themselves and their vehicles as well.Lacey-Mabe says, "You need to check to see if you have enough wiper fluid. Check your tires to see if they're still in good condition with pressure and treds."You should also have an emergency kit inside your vehicle through the winter. That would include items like non-perishable food, water, blankets and a flashlight just in case.