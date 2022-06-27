gun violence

2 men dead after shooting in South Philadelphia; both hit multiple times

Philadelphia police say one of the men suffered 15 gunshot wounds throughout his body.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are dead after a shooting at a home in South Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted around 1:35 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of S. 10th Street.

Police say two men, who were allegedly trying to break into a home, were shot by two men inside the house.

A 33-year-old man suffered 15 gunshot wounds throughout his body, police say.

He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. He suffered five gunshot wounds, police say.

He was also pronounced dead at Jefferson.

The names of the men who were killed have not been released.

Police say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

There was no immediate word on any charges in this shooting.

