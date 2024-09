Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide that happened midday Monday in North Philadelphia.

A man was shot twice in the face and once in the back at the intersection of North Fifth Street and West Ontario Street around 11:25 a.m.

He was transported to Temple University and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker