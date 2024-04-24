Philadelphia teen makes tributes to lives cut short on 'Philly Angelsss' Instagram page

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At the age of 15, Kameenah Bronzell started an Instagram profile, @PhillyAngelsss, to honor those whose lives were cut short due to violence or other causes.

Little did she know one such post would hit close to home. Last year, her older brother Kasif was killed in an act of gun violence.

Bronzell, now 18 years old, continues to post tributes to people like her brother. She says it makes people happy and raises awareness for the issue of violence among other causes.

