Philly police investigating alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Action News has learned that police got a tip about a group, possibly a family, driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to unleash an attack at the Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia.
Action News was there as a man was taken into custody. It's unclear how or if the man is connected with the investigation.
Police say they recovered a weapon and believe they recovered the Hummer they received a tip about.
No injuries have been reported.
