Pennsylvania Hospital doctor stabbed in face while treating patient

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia doctor is injured after police say she was stabbed while treating a patient on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Pennsylvania Hospital located on the 800 block of Spruce Street in Center City.

Police say the female doctor was stabbed multiple times in the face and head. She is currently listed in stable condition.

The patient is now in police custody.

There is no immediate word on what sparked the attack.
