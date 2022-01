Pennsylvania holding lottery for 1, 208 bottles of rare whiskeys

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each - 31 bottles for individual consumers, 10 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each - 59 bottles for individual consumers, 19 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each - 70 bottles for individual consumers, 23 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each - 211 bottles for individual consumers, 70 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each - 537 bottles for individual consumers, 178 bottles for licensees

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you don't win the real lottery, here's another one to try - and you can drink your winnings.The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is giving people the chance to buy 1,208 bottles of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.Visit FWGS.com to enter the lottery. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.Participants may opt in to one, several or all drawings.Winners will be selected the week of February 7 and then notified.Drawings will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:Limited-Release Lotteries are only open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees.