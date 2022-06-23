$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia store

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PHILADELPHIA -- A lottery player in Philadelphia who spent $30 on a ticket just won $3 million.

The "My Three Million" scratch-off was sold at the 777 Super Market on the 1600 block of South 29th Street in Grays Ferry.

"My Three Million" is a $30 game that offers five top prizes of $3 million.



In its announcement Thursday, the Pennsylvania Lottery reminded players that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, the PA Lottery said.
