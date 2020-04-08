Coronavirus

Bucks County's Newtown Athletic Club to become backup COVID-19 facility

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Bucks County, the Newtown Athletic Club is being transformed into a backup medical facility.

Owner Jim Worthington offered his facility to the county, officials announced Wednesday.

It will have 80 to 100 beds and be used for people with and without COVID-19.



There are still beds available in local hospitals, but the facility will be ready in the event they fill up.

Volunteers from the medical reserve corps will staff it, officials said.

"We're also working with hospitals to see if they have any staffing that they can provide to us," said Emergency Services Director Scott Forster.

Forster says he doesn't know if the facility will be needed but that it is important to be proactive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewtown boroughbucks countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News