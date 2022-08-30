Flags in Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff for soldier who died during training

Alyssa Cahoon died following basic combat training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina last week.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all flags to half-staff in honor of a 17-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard soldier.

Alyssa Cahoon, of Forest City, died following basic combat training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina last week.

Doctors discovered she suffered from a rare heart abnormality.

She had been training there with her twin sister.

Flags at all commonwealth facilities and all public buildings will be lowered to half staff until the date of Cahoon's burial.

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regimentsaid on its Facebook pageFriday.