Caught on video: Pennsylvania SPCA searching for 2 women accused of stealing puppy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help in locating two people who are accused of stealing a puppy on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:19 p.m. at the organization's Philadelphia headquarters.

According to the PSPCA, surveillance video captured a woman stealing a white terrier mix out of her kennel. She then placed it in her purse before leaving the building.





"The stolen puppy had been adopted by a family anxiously awaiting a new family member and only remained in shelter for her spay surgery which was scheduled for tomorrow," the PSCPA says.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to dial 911.

