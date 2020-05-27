Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County.The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes of the Turnpike at mile marker 310.8.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the crash involved a box truck which suffered extensive damage to its front. Another vehicle could be seen with damage to the back.The Turnpike is closed westbound at the Downingtown Interchange to Morgantown.Traffic should take State Route 100 North (9 miles) to State Route 23 West (12.5 miles) to State Route 10 North (1 mile) and re-enter the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Morgantown Interchange (298/old 22)."Crews are currently working to turn around the trapped backlog WB between Downingtown Exit 312 and the accident scene at MM 310.8," the Turnpike tweet.The Turnpike Commission instituted its "Plan X" road closure procedure which is "the method by which the Commission, in emergency situations such as multiple vehicle accidents, closes certain sections of the Turnpike and reroutes traffic around the affected sections."