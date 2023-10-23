PA voter registration deadline for November election is Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania in order to cast a ballot in the November 7 election.

You can submit the application online or hand-deliver it to your county voter registration office.

The annual mail-in ballot application is also approaching. If you plan to mail in your ballot for the 2023 municipal election, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Your ballot must also be returned by 8 p.m. on Nov. 11.

A New Chapter: The Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Town Hall will air on 6abc Monday, October 23, at 7 p.m. It will feature Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker and Republican nominee David Oh. The town hall will be moderated by Action News anchor Sharrie Williams.