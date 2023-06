Authorities say one vehicle in the crash caught fire.

Multi-vehicle crash, car fire shuts down Penrose Avenue in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Numerous injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash in South Philadelphia.

It happened at Penrose Avenue and South 26th Street around 6:10 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say one vehicle in the crash caught fire.

Foam used to extinguish the flames could be seen covering the roadway.

All traffic was blocked in the area.

PennDOT was called to the scene to check the road surface.