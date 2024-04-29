Victims speak out after hit-and-run in Port Richmond: 'He was going so fast'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck two women as they were walking home.

It happened on Sunday night when Michelle McDermott and Michele Hartman were walking home from the nearby dollar store in Port Richmond.

They say they had the right of way as they crossed Cumberland Street at Aramingo Avenue.

"We went to go and the car came from Aramingo and he was going so fast. Michelle was to this side and it was coming so fast. I yelled to her, but it was too late," said McDermott.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

Both McDermott and Hartman say they fully realize it could've been much worse, but that doesn't mean they walked away uninjured.

"There was no way to get out of the way, and then he just hit us. And I pushed off with my arm, but he got my leg too," recalled Hartman.

McDermott says the car ran over her foot and grazed her shins.

Both of them said the worst part was that the driver never slowed down.

"His windows were down," McDermott says, "and he heard us hit the car because she hit the car harder than I did. So, it was a big thump. It was a boom, you heard it. It just makes me sick."

Philadelphia police say they have some good information regarding this case, but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.