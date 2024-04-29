Man wanted for numerous thefts hospitalized after police chase, crash in Summerdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood ended with a crash. The driver has been hospitalized and is now also facing charges.

The chase began near Cheltenham Avenue, and ended at Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue around 2:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver was wanted in connection with numerous thefts.

Officials say they called off the pursuit and shortly after that, the driver lost control and hit a pole. He was found outside of the vehicle, complaining of leg injuries.

The driver was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Police say he faces criminal charges.

