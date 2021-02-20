1 injured after fire rips through home in Perkiomen Township, Pa.

By
PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Perkiomen Township, Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for a fire on the 500 block of King Road.

Authorities tell Action News that one person was hospitalized due to the fire.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze at this hour.

It's still unclear what sparked the fire.

Stay with Action News for the latest on this developing story.
